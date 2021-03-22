Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $229.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $214.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Shares of FIVE opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Five Below by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

