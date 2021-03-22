FLO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294,106.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $16.87 million and $294,106.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

