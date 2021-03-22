Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.