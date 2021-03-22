Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.33. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 2,428 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,905,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.