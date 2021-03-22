Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Set at $16.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -320.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

