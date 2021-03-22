Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FBRX opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.