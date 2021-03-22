Fortress Investment Group LLC Takes $7.38 Million Position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. TS Innovation Acquisitions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

OTCMKTS TSIAU traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $13.03. 13,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,692. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU).

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.