FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carpenter Technology Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($2.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CRS opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

