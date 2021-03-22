FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Increased by KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after buying an additional 573,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

