Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.73% from the company’s current price.

GLTO has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $7.07 on Monday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

