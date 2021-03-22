General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 173.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,957 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. General Motors has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

