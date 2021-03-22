General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

