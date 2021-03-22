Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.54% of Glacier Bancorp worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

