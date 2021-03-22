Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,509 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Experience Investment worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC opened at $12.05 on Monday. Experience Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08.

Experience Investment Company Profile

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.