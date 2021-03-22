Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $995,000.

Shares of MLACU opened at $10.29 on Monday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

