Glazer Capital LLC Has $29.80 Million Stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,628 shares during the quarter. Acamar Partners Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 8.71% of Acamar Partners Acquisition worth $29,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAM opened at $12.30 on Monday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.