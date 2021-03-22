Glazer Capital LLC Invests $10.69 Million in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,037,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,794,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 52,076 shares of Jiya Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $543,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

