Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,468 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,847,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,520,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOLUU opened at $13.76 on Monday. Holicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

