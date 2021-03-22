GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $152.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $359,355.05 and approximately $152.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010614 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,567,675 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

