Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.35

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.