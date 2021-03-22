GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. GoodRx had issued 34,615,384 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $1,142,307,672 based on an initial share price of $33.00. After the end of GoodRx’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

