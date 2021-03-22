Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $115.19

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.19, but opened at $119.27. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $117.70, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $91,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,045,620.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,740,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,513 shares of company stock worth $23,739,970. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

