Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Graham worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

GHM opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.74 million, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

