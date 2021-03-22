Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT Raised to $1.20

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTE. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,454,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,018,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,766,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,506,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,316. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

