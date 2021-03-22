Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

