Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,000. Avantor accounts for 3.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,670,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,164,000 after buying an additional 445,587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Avantor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

