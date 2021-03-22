Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

