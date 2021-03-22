Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head to Head Survey

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 4.38 $34.71 million $1.51 8.19 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.51 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Great Ajax has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Ajax and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

