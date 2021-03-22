Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

