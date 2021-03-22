Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $932.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

