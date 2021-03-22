Greenline Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Enbridge comprises about 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $36.25. 154,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

