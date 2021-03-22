Greenline Partners LLC Buys 83 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 475,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,864,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Moody’s by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 219,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,846,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,549. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average is $280.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

