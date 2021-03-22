Greenline Partners LLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 23,809,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises approximately 3.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

