Greenline Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.27. 42,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.