Greenline Partners LLC Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 172,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.