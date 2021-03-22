Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 10,883 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 263.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.26. 20,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,564. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

