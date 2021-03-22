Greenline Partners LLC Sells 67,535 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,535 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.77. 240,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538,071. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

