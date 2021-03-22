Greenline Partners LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,277.85. 9,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

