Guardian Point Capital LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Guardian Point Capital LP lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for about 4.2% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Point Capital LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.