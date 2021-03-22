GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $157.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.76 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,948.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.25 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89.

GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

