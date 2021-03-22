Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 5,987 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 214.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $235,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,126,123,000 after purchasing an additional 160,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.97. 883,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,321,365. The stock has a market cap of $848.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.