Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,108. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

