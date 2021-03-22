Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.