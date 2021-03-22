H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.