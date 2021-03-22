H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Issue $0.28 Annual Dividend

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

