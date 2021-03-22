Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 54,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $20.80 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

