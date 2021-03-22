Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $81.50 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

