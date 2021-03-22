Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,324,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

