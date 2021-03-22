Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Apollo Global Management worth $49,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.61. 41,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

