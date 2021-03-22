Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Increases Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares during the quarter. Retail Value accounts for about 1.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Value news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,661,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,137,848 shares of company stock worth $15,981,317 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

RVI traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

